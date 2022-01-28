Pine Mountain renews partnership with YMCA for ski school program

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Learning how to enjoy winter early in life is integral to living in the U.P.

Instructors at Pine Mountain Ski Resort are teaching children how to turn, stop and accelerate at the resort’s ski school. Pine Mountain partnered with the Northern Lights YMCA to teach young Yoopers how to take advantage of the winter snow.

“Here is something right in their back yard. It’s a great activity that gets them outside, and it is a life-long skill,” said Amy Johnson-Bracket, Pine Mountain Ski School Director.

This is the 8th year the two groups have worked together. The program was not held last year because of COVID-19.

YMCA Executive Director Jonathan Ringel says the Y has a large community reach, which helps bring programs like this, a large turn-out.

“We had more than 3,000 youth sign up for programs at the YMCA just in Dickinson. We had even more for youth programming at our partner Y location in Delta County,” Ringel said.

The Y also offered scholarship opportunities for those in need. Johnson-Bracket says the ski program is fully booked with 40 skiers and 10 snowboarders. This is the first year she is able to offer snowboard lessons.

“We wanted to be able to do it, but we didn’t have enough instructors. This year we do, and I am very excited about that,” Johnson-Bracket said.

The program is for first-timers up to intermediate levels. 17 total instructors will divide the class into small groups.

“We go through some basic skills, some basic drills and then we can divide them up more appropriately,” Johnson-Bracket said.

Johnson-Bracket says students will be able to apply the lessons to ski anywhere in the world and make new slope buddies along the way.

The program starts on Sunday and will run for five weeks leading up to March 6.

