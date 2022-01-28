Northwood Women’s Basketball finds success on road at Michigan Tech

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Both teams excelled from beyond the arc but Northwood University won the duel 91-81 over Michigan Tech at SDC Gymnasium Thursday night to split the season series between GLIAC foes 1-1. The Timberwolves connected on 15 of 25 (60-percent) of their long-range attempts.

Alana Nelson led NU with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Rondorf scored 27 points and shot 10-for-12, including 7-for-9 from 3-point range in the loss for MTU. Sara Dax was also effective inside with 23 points but the Huskies surrendered 90 points for the first time this season.

“Northwood came with a lot of energy and a ton of conference shooting the ball really well,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “We were not able to take that away. Some of it was in transition. Part of it was we were helping inside because we are a bit undersized so we are late on some rotations. I also think we have to give credit to Northwood for playing us well. I hope we get to play them again at some point.”

Michigan Tech (11-6, 6-3 GLIAC) plays again Monday night at 5:30 against rival Northern Michigan in Marquette. Northwood (12-6, 6-5 GLIAC) plays at Northern Michigan Saturday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Rondorf went 4-for-4 from the 3-point arc and Katelyn Meister used her length in the lane to give the Huskies a 25-23 advantage after 10 minutes. Rondorf finished the half 7-for-7 from the field for 18 points. Both teams shot better than 50-percent and Adele Kemp tied the score 45-45 just before the horn. Neither side pushed their lead to double figures and Jayla Strickland went 5-for-5 for 10 points in the paint for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves used a pair of 3-pointers and a block by Strickland to outscore the Huskies 13-7 to open the third quarter. Northwood then surged to its largest lead of the game, 74-59 on a 14-2 run. Rondorf dropped in her ninth straight basket to halt the Huskies’ scoring drought.

Tech closed to within seven with under a minute to play in the game when Dax floated in a hook shot. The Huskies failed to score on two subsequent possessions and a turnover closed their window of opportunity.

“There have been multiple games we have been down and I credit our team for staying in the game and getting within striking range late,” Clayton said. “We just weren’t able to pull it off tonight. I thought Sara (Dax) played really well, being aggressive. She did a good job offensively against their post players who are big and physical. Alex is such an efficient scorer for us so it was nice to see her have a good game.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Rondorf finished one shot shy of tying the program record for 3-pointers in a game (eight) and added two steals and a block to her strong performance. Dax was an efficient 8-for-10 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Ellie Mackay notched her 16th game in double-figures with 13 points, four assists, and a pair of steals. Michigan Tech shot 50-percent (13-26) from downtown and 49.2-percent (29-59) overall, including 26 points in the paint.

Nelson went 8-for-12 with five offensive rebounds for Northwood. Ellie Taylor and Makenzie Todd posted 17 points apiece and Jayla Strickland marked 10 points. The Timberwolves out-rebounded the Huskies 30-29 and passed 18 assists, including seven from Taylor.

Meister contributed 12 points and shot 4-for-8 but the bench struggled with just six points combined. The Huskies defeated Northwood 80-73 on December 4 in Midland. The Timberwolves have won two of their last three games at Michigan Tech over the last two years and extended their win streak to six games Thursday night.

