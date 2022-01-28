Advertisement

New COVID testing site now open in Marquette

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new COVID testing site for the Marquette County area. A new testing site called Marquette COVID Testing is up and running on Third Street in Marquette.

It’s in the parking lot of the Superior Stay Boutique Hotel. The owners of the hotel have state licensed rapid and PCR COVID testing with results coming in about 24-72 hours or less. They say they saw a need in the community for extra testing with the omicron variant.

“The results for the testing in the area is taking up to 5 to 6 days so we decided a little before it started that it’s taking too long for the results to come through and their is a need for it so we’re hoping to get the results in 24 to 72 hours,” said AJ Patel, Owner/Manager AJ Patel.

There is no cost or appointment needed for the testing. There are two parking spaces assigned for the COVID testing on site. The owners say they plan to be operational for the duration of the pandemic.

