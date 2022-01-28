Mixed precipitation chances next week

Conditions will be mostly calm for the next couple days with scattered lake effect snow chances in the eastern counties. A clipper system will move in Saturday into Sunday but the bulk of the system will be to the north. Next chances of snow will be Monday night into Tuesday with some of the eastern counties experiencing chances of mixed precipitation. Temperatures will also rise early next week as some areas could see possible 30°.

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy conditions with colder temps to the west

>Highs: High singles to the west and Mid 10s

Saturday: Scattered snow chances with cloudy conditions

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Snow showers in the morning with mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday: Rising temps with mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid 20s to low 30s in east

Tuesday: Above average temps; snow showers and mixed precipitation in the east

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Cloudy conditions

