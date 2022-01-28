Milder air comes this weekend & beyond

Patchy snow will be around throughout the morning with lake effect snow continuing in the Keweenaw. It will likely be moderate at times with blowing snow there. Otherwise, clouds clear elsewhere as high pressure moves across the Great Lakes today. A front will sweep across the U.P. this weekend. Snow will move in by tomorrow afternoon through Sunday. Accumulations look to stay light with 1-3″. Then, a shift in the jetstream will bring warmer air starting Sunday through Tuesday. Our highs will be above normal. However, it won’t last colder air filters in on Wednesday after another system moves out.

Today: Partly cloudy with patchy snow

>Highs: Low to mid teens

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s west, upper teens elsewhere

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northerly wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Monday: Cloudy and warmer with snow moving late in the afternoon

Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Tuesday: Noticeably warmer with wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Single numbers west, teens east

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: Single numbers

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.