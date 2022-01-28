Michigan Tech destroys Northwood Men’s Basketball

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Owen White posted 23 points as Michigan Tech cruised to their second win this season over Northwood University 89-48 Thursday night at SDC Gymnasium. White shot 8-for-15 and 5-for-5 from the free throw line and the Huskies held the Timberwolves to just 19 points in the opening half to effectively put a stranglehold on the game. Jalen Carter helped the Huskies limit NU’s top scorer, Jack Ammerman to 10 points.

“I liked our focus and intensity level right out of the gate,” White said. “We hit some shots early and made some good cuts and curls to the basket. Then on the defensive side of the ball, I felt Jalen (Carter) did a really good job of shutting their guard, Jack Ammerman down early on. I was really proud of his effort on the ball and that kind of started it for everyone else.”

Michigan Tech (12-5, 8-3 GLIAC) shot 51.5-percent (34-for-66) in the game, including 47.8-percent (11-for-23) from beyond the arc. The Huskies played from in front for all but the opening 54 seconds of the first half. In a balanced effort on both ends of the floor, Tyler Robarge pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench while Adam Hobson totaled nine points, seven assists, and six rebounds. MTU limited turnovers to eight and forced 14 turnovers by Northwood.

“I thought we came out locked in tonight,” commented head coach Josh Buettner. “Northwood was a bit short-handed but we really took them out of what they wanted to do. A couple of our leaders really set the tone. Owen was extremely sharp offensively. That got us in our comfort zone and Jalen Carter completely got after Ammerman, who is a tough assignment and played great defense.”

The Huskies started 19-for-30 from the field (63-percent), while NU went 0-for-8 from deep, enabling a 46-19 halftime edge. It was Tech’s largest lead to that point. Northwood cut the deficit to 25 early in the second half but Tech reclaimed their shooting pedigree to go back up by 41 by the final buzzer. Rebounds favored Michigan Tech 43-29, including 15 on the offensive glass. Kyle Clow nabbed a team-high two steals and shot 3-for-5 off the bench. MTU had 13 players in the game for at least two minutes.

DeSean Munson led the Timberwolves with 14 points, nine rebounds. Ramelle Arnold tallied 10 points and Christian Smith finished with eight. Northwood (3-11, 1-6 GLIAC) dropped its ninth straight game, a losing streak that began on December 4 against Michigan Tech.

With nine games to play in the regular season, the Huskies head to Marquette to face rival Northern Michigan on Monday, January 31 at 7:45 p.m. Tech defeated NMU 77-76 in Houghton on December 6.

“The rivalry with Northern means a lot to us,” White said. “We’ve got guys who have been here for a long time and are from the U.P. so we want to win. We know it’s going to be a battle like it always is against them.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.