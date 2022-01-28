Advertisement

Michigan House approves more pandemic grants for businesses

Michigan State Capitol Building
Michigan State Capitol Building(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gyms, movie theaters and other businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic would receive state grants under a $185 million spending bill that has won initial legislative approval.

The 96-6 vote in the House Thursday comes more than a month after the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enacted $409 million in aid for businesses that lost money. Applications for those grants are due by April 1 and must be disbursed by July 1.

The next round of proposed grants would go to fitness centers, convention bureaus, community development banks, cinemas, and live music and entertainment venues.

