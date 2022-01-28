Advertisement

MDARD Director tours small businesses in Marquette County

MDARD Director Gary McDowell joins members of the LSCP and Senator Ed McBroom for a tour of...
MDARD Director Gary McDowell joins members of the LSCP and Senator Ed McBroom for a tour of U.P. businesses(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture was in Marquette County Friday afternoon. Gary McDowell was joined by staff, members of the Lake Superior Community Partnership and Senator Ed McBroom for a tour of several up and coming businesses.

After a stop out at K.I. Sawyer McDowell and company stopped at Peace Pies, a new shop being built in the Third Street Market Place. Both McDowell and McBroom say this is an important time for new small businesses.

“I’m calling this my ‘I believe in Michigan tour,’ just talking to Gloria from Peace Pies and her vision, her dream her entrepreneurism, I’m finding that all over, all over rural Michigan and right now this is a unique opportunity here in Michigan,” said McDowell.

“It’s people living their dream, people getting to do something they really love and they’re passionate about and they create that heartbeat for the community and seeing small businesses thrive is vital to every strong community,” McBroom said.

The tour also included a stop at the Lakeshore Depot, a grocery store on Lakeshore Boulevard that looks to serve as a hub for farmers and shoppers looking for locally grown food.

