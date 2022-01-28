Marquette family goes viral on social media

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette family known on Instagram as “Just the Bells 10” has gone viral again after one of their TikTok videos was shared on E! New’s Instagram.

Heather Bell and her husband have eight children, seven adopted and one biological. The Bells adopted their son Joshua at age two. He was shaken at two weeks old and sustained brain damage. Doctors said there was no hope of survival.

Now Joshua is 22 years old and he just started his first job at Super One Foods in Marquette.

TV6 has reached out for comment. The original video is included below.

