Advertisement

Marquette family goes viral on social media

Super One Foods and other local retailers see steady shopping as customers buy for smaller...
Super One Foods and other local retailers see steady shopping as customers buy for smaller gatherings(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette family known on Instagram as “Just the Bells 10” has gone viral again after one of their TikTok videos was shared on E! New’s Instagram.

Heather Bell and her husband have eight children, seven adopted and one biological. The Bells adopted their son Joshua at age two. He was shaken at two weeks old and sustained brain damage. Doctors said there was no hope of survival.

Now Joshua is 22 years old and he just started his first job at Super One Foods in Marquette.

TV6 has reached out for comment. The original video is included below.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
KN95 masks
Governor Whitmer announces 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders
Mount Bohemia in in Lac La Belle.
Lac La Belle Lodge and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort reach a settlement
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense

Latest News

Documentary featuring 32 year old Jazmine Faries of Iron River
Iron Family film featured in Slamdance Film Festival
Iron Family Documentary in Slamdance Film Festival
‘Quality guru’ is 13th in GOP to run for Michigan governor
Michigan State Capitol Building
Michigan House approves more pandemic grants for businesses