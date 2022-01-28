Lac La Belle lawsuit ends between neighboring businesses

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are no hard feelings after Mount Bohemia Ski Resort and the Lac La Belle Lodge reached the end of a trademark battle.

Both sides say they are glad to be out of court.

“The judge did a great job of helping both sides to try and work through the issue and find a resolution,” said Lonie Glieberman, Mount Bohemia Ski Resort owner. “We have a deal in principle, it’s not signed off.”

Under that deal – the Lac La Belle Lodge can continue selling merchandise that says Mount Bohemia for two more years.

Lac La Belle Lodge Co-Owner Troy Westcott estimates papers will be signed by the end of the week.

“The two lawyers agreed to [it] in front of the judge, both sides are bound to,” said Westcott. “As long as the documents that are written represent what was said at that time.”

Glieberman explained the Lodge would have two more years to sell off the rest of its merchandise that says “Mount Bohemia.”

Westcott says choosing to defend his business in court was never about money.

“We were solely standing on the principle that we felt no person or corporation could trademark the actual geological formation,” said Westcott.

Glieberman adds that Bohemia’s actions were necessary to protect its investment in the resort.

“You know, our goal in this whole thing was to protect our trademark, to protect our brand, and we feel we accomplished that,” said Glieberman.

Throughout the case, the community showed its support for the Keweenaw-owned business. A GoFundMe was started early on for the Lodge – raising around $25,000 to help with legal fees.

“We [saw what] fantastic support we had from the community in the Keweenaw,” said Westcott. “And actually, people from around the country defending this.”

Moving forward, both sides are glad to put this behind them.

“At the end of the day, we’re all going to win with litigation put behind us and we’re excited to move on,” said Glieberman.

“We wish Mount Bohemia Ski Resort the best,” said Westcott.

