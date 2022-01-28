Advertisement

KN95 masks now available at Marquette County Health Department

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has free KN95 masks available to the public provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The masks are available at the front entrance of the MCHD, located at 184 U.S. 41 East, Negaunee. They are available during business hours, Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

KN95 masks will be available while supplies last.

Other mask pick-up locations in Marquette County include:

  • MDHHS Offices
  • Area on Aging Offices
  • Community Action
  • Federally Qualified Health Centers, and
  • Pharmacies

Check with the individual agencies for more information on availability. For more information visit www.michigan.gov/maskupmichigan.

The MCHD suggests getting vaccinated, masking, staying home when sick, isolating if needed and washing your hands often to protect yourself and others.

KN95 masks
