Irontown Rail Jam kicks off Heikki Lunta Winter Festival

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first-ever Irontown Rail Jam kicks off the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival in downtown Negaunee.

The street-style skiing competition starts at 6 pm, with the final competition starting at 8.

The course is located behind Midtown Bakery and Cafe, right in between Iron and Rail streets.

All skiers and snowboarders are welcome to compete- you just need to pay the $10 entry fee.

Winners will get a cash prize!

For more information on the Rail Jam, or to check out the course, watch the videos below.

For more information on the rail jam and the rest of the Heikki Lunta happenings, visit the Negaunee DDA website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.