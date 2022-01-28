Advertisement

Iron Family film featured in Slamdance Film Festival

The documentary follows 32-year-old Jazmine Faries a playwright with Down Syndrome from Iron River
The documentary is up for the Audience Award
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A family in Iron River is making a splash on the big screen at the Slamdance Film Festival and they need your help to win the audience award!

Iron Family is a documentary featuring 32-year-old Jazmine Faries, a playwright from Iron River with Down Syndrome.

The film follows Faries as she writes, produces and performs a play for the community. But she doesn’t do it alone, her family helps Faries make her visions a reality.

You can watch it right now by buying a pass for $10 to the film festival.

Iron Family is in the unstoppable features category.

You can also help Iron Family win the audience award by selecting the “vote for this film” button.

And then be sure to watch your TV6 Morning News on Monday when Jazmine and her brother Chad join the team to talk more about making Iron Family.

Watch the film and vote, here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
Mount Bohemia in in Lac La Belle.
Lac La Belle Lodge and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort reach a settlement
KN95 masks
Governor Whitmer announces 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address outlines her plans for 2022

Latest News

Downtown Iron Mountain
2022 Continental Cup in Iron Mountain to bring in many people
Iron Family Documentary in Slamdance Film Festival
Poster for the event
Irontown Rail Jam kicks off Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
‘Quality guru’ is 13th in GOP to run for Michigan governor