Iron Family film featured in Slamdance Film Festival

Iron Family is a documentary featuring 32-year-old Jazmine Faries, a playwright from Iron River with Down Syndrome.

The film follows Faries as she writes, produces and performs a play for the community. But she doesn’t do it alone, her family helps Faries make her visions a reality.

You can watch it right now by buying a pass for $10 to the film festival.

Iron Family is in the unstoppable features category.

You can also help Iron Family win the audience award by selecting the “vote for this film” button.

