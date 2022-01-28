Ice sculpture contest in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A snow sculpture contest in Manistique is looking for more entries. It’s Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand’s second annual contest.

All entries must be submitted by February 14 at noon. Judging begins that evening and continues until February 28 at noon.

To vote for your favorite sculpture, you can put a monetary donation in the corresponding collection bin at the Zephyr Gas Station and Jack’s Fresh Market. The sculpture bringing in the most money wins first place.

All sculptures must be made mainly of snow, and they can include coloring and accessories.

“They can build anything. Our board just suggested recently that it could even be an ice sculpture instead of a snow sculpture. We’re open to that too,” said Ann MacGregor, executive director of Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand.

All money raised will help Habitat for Humanity fund home repair projects this summer.

