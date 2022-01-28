Florida man with connections to U.P. wanted in homicide investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WLUC) - The Sarasota Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Johnny Evans who is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place Jan. 6, 2022, in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota, Fla.

Evans has been linked to two cities in Upper Michigan: Wakefield and Bessemer.

The Sarasota Police Department shared a Facebook post with information on the suspect and tagged Ironwood Public Safety Department. The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared the post asking followers to share any relevant information.

🚨WANTED - PLEASE SHARE🚨 We're continuing to search for Johnny D. Evans, 22, last known address 1645 23rd Street,... Posted by Sarasota Police Department on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Evans is 6′1″ and 170 lbs. and is considered armed and dangerous. For more information on this case visit the website of our Sarasota affiliate WWSB Channel 7.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-809-3009, email at Maria.Llovio@SarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

