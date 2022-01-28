Advertisement

Florida man with connections to U.P. wanted in homicide investigation

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.
Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges.(SPD)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WLUC) - The Sarasota Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Johnny Evans who is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place Jan. 6, 2022, in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota, Fla.

Evans has been linked to two cities in Upper Michigan: Wakefield and Bessemer.

The Sarasota Police Department shared a Facebook post with information on the suspect and tagged Ironwood Public Safety Department. The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared the post asking followers to share any relevant information.

🚨WANTED - PLEASE SHARE🚨 We're continuing to search for Johnny D. Evans, 22, last known address 1645 23rd Street,...

Posted by Sarasota Police Department on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Evans is 6′1″ and 170 lbs. and is considered armed and dangerous. For more information on this case visit the website of our Sarasota affiliate WWSB Channel 7.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-809-3009, email at Maria.Llovio@SarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
KN95 masks
Governor Whitmer announces 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders
Mount Bohemia in in Lac La Belle.
Lac La Belle Lodge and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort reach a settlement
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense

Latest News

KN95 masks
KN95 masks now available at Marquette County Health Department
Super One Foods and other local retailers see steady shopping as customers buy for smaller...
Marquette family goes viral on social media with uplifting video
Documentary featuring 32 year old Jazmine Faries of Iron River
Iron Family film featured in Slamdance Film Festival
Iron Family Documentary in Slamdance Film Festival