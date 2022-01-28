Drug Enforcement Administration continuing its ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As there is a continuing opioid crisis across the nation, there are also people overdosing and even dying from counterfeit drugs.

The Public Information Officer of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Detroit Field Division, Brian McNeal, says seizures of these drugs in Michigan have skyrocketed.

“In 2017-2018, we would have seizures of maybe 100 {pills},” he explained. “You pull over a car or a truck that’s transporting 100. Now, it’s not uncommon for us to have a seizure of 10,000.”

Last fall, the DEA started the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign as a way to raise awareness of these pills. McNeal is alerting everyone that these drugs laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine could be distributed through social media.

“These drug trafficking organizations and even these subsequent dealers and people who are also looking to purchase are using emojis on social media to communicate the desire to either buy or sell drugs,” McNeal warned.

In 2021, the Detroit Field Division seized over 210 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl pills. From October to December, the DEA nationwide collected over 8,000,000 counterfeit prescription pills. According to DEA lab testing, four out of every ten pills contain a lethal dose.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says the county has not had many counterfeit pill cases in the last five years.

“One life is too many,” he stated. “I think because of the cost, sometimes people are trying to get it through the internet versus getting a prescription from their doctor. But, it just isn’t worth it because you don’t know what you’re getting.”

In Delta County, Sheriff Ed Oswald says the counterfeit pill situation has been low.

“We’re not seeing as many pills as we have several years ago,” Oswald said. “We’re still getting pills. We do have Narcan {Nasal Spray} here at the sheriff’s office for the public. It’s something you might want to carry with you in your car.”

Narcan is a drug that can reverse the effects of a potentially deadly pill.

