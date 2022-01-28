Advertisement

Crash involving semi-truck hauling wood closes portion of I-75

Semi-tractor-trailer hauling wood crashed on I-75. The highway by Otsego County is closed.
Semi-tractor-trailer hauling wood crashed on I-75. The highway by Otsego County is closed.(Michigan State Police (WLUC))
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Southbound I-75 is closed in Otsego County between mile markers 279 & 270 due to a crash. Traffic is being diverted to Old-27, said Michigan State Police on Twitter.

The crash occurred at 9:44 AM. A semi-tractor-trailer hauling wood was traveling on I-75 when it lost control and hit the guardrail before going in the ditch. Approximately 75′ of the guardrail was damaged.

The 61-year-old driver from Mt. Pleasant was flown to Munson in Traverse City. No other vehicles were involved. The freeway remains closed.

