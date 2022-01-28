Crash involving semi-truck hauling wood closes portion of I-75
Jan. 28, 2022
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Southbound I-75 is closed in Otsego County between mile markers 279 & 270 due to a crash. Traffic is being diverted to Old-27, said Michigan State Police on Twitter.
The crash occurred at 9:44 AM. A semi-tractor-trailer hauling wood was traveling on I-75 when it lost control and hit the guardrail before going in the ditch. Approximately 75′ of the guardrail was damaged.
The 61-year-old driver from Mt. Pleasant was flown to Munson in Traverse City. No other vehicles were involved. The freeway remains closed.
