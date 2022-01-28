Advertisement

Baltimore firefighter hurt in fiery collapse released from hospital

Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant rowhome was pulled from the collapsed building, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Fire officials in Baltimore say a firefighter has been released from a hospital three days after surviving the collapse of a burning vacant home that killed three colleagues.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that EMT/Firefighter John McMaster was released from the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center on Thursday with photos of colleagues greeting McMaster.

Fire Chief Niles Ford says McMaster and three other firefighters were battling the rowhome blaze when the three-story building partially collapsed, trapping them.

Investigators are looking for the cause of a vacant rowhouse fire that killed three firefighters. (WBAL, BALTIMORE CITY FIRE DEPT, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)

He says EMT/firefighter John McMaster was immediately pulled out and taken to a hospital.

Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene.

