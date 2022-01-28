Advertisement

15th annual Rapid River Relic Ride

More than 200 people snowmobiled from Rapid River to Brampton and back.
People standing around snowmobiles.
People standing around snowmobiles.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The 15th annual Rapid River Relic Ride brought more than 200 people to Rapid River today - most on antique snowmobiles.

“This is one of the best shows and I wouldn’t miss it. The people in the community just go all out for what they can do to help contribute and it all goes to a good cause,” said Greg Bush, a participant in the Rapid River Relic Ride.

Everyone rode from Rapid River to the Brampton Hall for lunch and then back to Rapid River – about 30 miles round trip.

“It’s kind of fun when it’s all over with too. We usually all get together and just have a cold one and celebrate everything was a success and we had a good time,” said Busch.

Several people say they look forward to seeing everyone this time of year.

“For the camaraderie mostly and getting people together and after what we’ve been through the last two years, I think people are so happy just to be around other people right now,” said Scott Nieuwenkamp, and member of the Rapid River Relic Ride.

The event not only brings people together but also raises money for kids in the community. Rapid River Relic Riders donate to local schools, the YMCA and St. Vinnies.

Members say this wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“They’ve been so generous through the years donating money and prizes to us and that’s what I want them to know. We thank them very much,” said Nieuwenkamp.

The fun continues Saturday at the Rapid River Lions Club with a “Show and Swap.” The event starts at nine in the morning, and everyone is welcome. Trophies will be handed out at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
KN95 masks
Governor Whitmer announces 10 million free KN95 masks for Michiganders
Mount Bohemia in in Lac La Belle.
Lac La Belle Lodge and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort reach a settlement
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County
Gwinn Middle School students walk down the hall between classes
Gwinn and Powell Township Schools experiencing staffing and attendance issues amid pandemic

Latest News

A dung beetle snow sculpture.
Ice sculpture contest in Manistique
Ski instructor teaches student how to turn down the hill
Pine Mountain renews partnership with YMCA for ski school program
Upper Michigan sheriffs explain their situation regarding counterfeit pill cases
Drug Enforcement Administration continuing its ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign
MDARD Director Gary McDowell joins members of the LSCP and Senator Ed McBroom for a tour of...
MDARD Director tours small businesses in Marquette County