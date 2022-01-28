RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The 15th annual Rapid River Relic Ride brought more than 200 people to Rapid River today - most on antique snowmobiles.

“This is one of the best shows and I wouldn’t miss it. The people in the community just go all out for what they can do to help contribute and it all goes to a good cause,” said Greg Bush, a participant in the Rapid River Relic Ride.

Everyone rode from Rapid River to the Brampton Hall for lunch and then back to Rapid River – about 30 miles round trip.

“It’s kind of fun when it’s all over with too. We usually all get together and just have a cold one and celebrate everything was a success and we had a good time,” said Busch.

Several people say they look forward to seeing everyone this time of year.

“For the camaraderie mostly and getting people together and after what we’ve been through the last two years, I think people are so happy just to be around other people right now,” said Scott Nieuwenkamp, and member of the Rapid River Relic Ride.

The event not only brings people together but also raises money for kids in the community. Rapid River Relic Riders donate to local schools, the YMCA and St. Vinnies.

Members say this wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“They’ve been so generous through the years donating money and prizes to us and that’s what I want them to know. We thank them very much,” said Nieuwenkamp.

The fun continues Saturday at the Rapid River Lions Club with a “Show and Swap.” The event starts at nine in the morning, and everyone is welcome. Trophies will be handed out at 3:30 in the afternoon.

