Windy warmup overnight to a windy cooldown Thursday

Strong southerly winds blow into the U.P. overnight, ahead of a Canadian Prairies system delivering scattered and mainly light snow showers to the region through Thursday morning. Temperatures rise as high as the 20s during the Thursday morning hours, offsetting the usual overnight cool down process. But, following the system’s exit in the afternoon comes a stiff northwesterly wind, bringing a cool-down into the afternoon hours and reactivating lake effect snow from Lake Superior -- projected snowfall amounts 1″ to 4″ from Wednesday night to Thursday, with higher amounts 4″ to 9″ along the northwest wind belts of the Eastern U.P.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The prevailing northwesterly jet stream that kept the U.P. winter chill in play throughout January finally gives in next Tuesday, the start of February. A southwesterly system looks to bring in a warm but moist airmass, resulting in mixed rain and snow chances midweek.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

>Highs: 20s (falling to 0s-10s in the afternoon)

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers north; cold

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon snow showers and cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening rain and snow showers; seasonably warm

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday, Groundhog Day: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and blustery

>Highs: 20s

