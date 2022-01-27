Superior Watershed Partnership offering energy assistance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan homeowners can get help paying their energy bills. For the past nine years the Superior Watershed Partnership has offered the Michigan Energy Assistance Program or MEAP.

The program works with MDHHS to offer assistance to individuals or families at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty line. Up to $2,000 can be offered toward past-due or shut-off bills for heat and electricity.

“We definitely have a lot of new clients that we haven’t seen before, and we’re here to help, that’s what we’re here for, this money is collected through a funding factor so basically it’s the people of the state that are funding this program, we are here to help people with their energy bills, but we’re also here to help them conserve energy,” said Tonya Swenor, SWP Program Manager.

The energy assistance program applications are accepted through September each year. Also part of the program, up to 100 households can receive weatherization based on home energy score report recommendations.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.