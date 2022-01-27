Advertisement

Snow for some & breezy

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A cold front moves across the U.P. and ahead of temperatures will reach highs during the morning. Temperatures will top off in the 20s and then decrease by the afternoon. Light to moderate snow will be around early along followed by lake effect snow. This weekend will be milder with scattered snow showers.

Today: Cloudy, breezy with scattered snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Upper single numbers west, low to mid-teens east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Sunday: Morning snow showers and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s east

Tuesday: Much warmer, cloudy with light snow in the east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with morning snow showers and temperatures decreasing during the day

>Highs: Around 20°

