Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
Mugshot of Thomas Raymus from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department rescinds mask order for PK-6 grades
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps

Latest News

Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Board of Health gets update on end of mask order for grades PK-6
RAW: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue
VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans
Kathy Moore has been a teacher for 25 years. She claims she was “blacklisted” and that the Park...
Teacher sues Utah school district, citing retaliation for reporting students’ sexual harassment claims
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first Supreme Court pick