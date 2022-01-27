Advertisement

MTU receives grant from GM for Ride the Waves program

The MTU research vessel, the Agassiz
The MTU research vessel, the Agassiz(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech is getting ready to get its research vessel out on Lake Superior thanks to a new grant from General Motors. The two-year $40,000 grant is going to Tech’s Ride the Waves program.

That program is used for educational outreach and takes students out on Lake Superior using the research vessel the Agassiz. The focus of the outreach is the STEM careers related to the Great Lakes and environmental stewardship.

“It’s an opportunity to engage, what I like to call our next generation of scientists and engineers and pique their interests and I like to think of it like this, sometimes students don’t know what they’re interested in until they’ve had that opportunity to experience it,” said Joan Chadde, MTU Center for Science & Environmental Outreach.

The Ride the Waves program is open to students in grades 4-12. It offers a variety of experiences that combine classroom and lab time with time out on the water.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County
Mount Bohemia in in Lac La Belle.
Lac La Belle Lodge and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort reach a settlement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address outlines her plans for 2022
Open water detected between Munising Bay and Christmas

Latest News

Gwinn Middle School students walk down the hall between classes
Gwinn and Powell Township Schools experiencing staffing and attendance issues amid pandemic
Beaver's Lures "jigging minnows."
Beaver’s Lures making handmade lures in Escanaba
Outdoor utility equipment safety reminder
Marquette City Fire Department gives PSA on utility safety in winter
Emmanuel Lutheran Church offers little free pantry
Emmanuel Lutheran Church offers ‘little free food pantry’