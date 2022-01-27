MTU receives grant from GM for Ride the Waves program

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech is getting ready to get its research vessel out on Lake Superior thanks to a new grant from General Motors. The two-year $40,000 grant is going to Tech’s Ride the Waves program.

That program is used for educational outreach and takes students out on Lake Superior using the research vessel the Agassiz. The focus of the outreach is the STEM careers related to the Great Lakes and environmental stewardship.

“It’s an opportunity to engage, what I like to call our next generation of scientists and engineers and pique their interests and I like to think of it like this, sometimes students don’t know what they’re interested in until they’ve had that opportunity to experience it,” said Joan Chadde, MTU Center for Science & Environmental Outreach.

The Ride the Waves program is open to students in grades 4-12. It offers a variety of experiences that combine classroom and lab time with time out on the water.

