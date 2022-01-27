Advertisement

Marquette County Board of Health gets update on end of mask order for grades PK-6

Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.(WLUC/MCHD)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board of Health discussing COVID and the end of the mask order for grades pre-k through 6th. Tuesday the Health Department announced the end of that mask order.

Wednesday night, some clarification from county’s health officer Jerry Messana. Messana explained to the Board the decision was based on the availability of the vaccine for younger children. He says now that group has had time to get their vaccination.

“Everybody that has wanted the vaccine should by now have had an opportunity to get it, we see no waiting list for that, the health department still does support masking in closed environments, including buildings and schools and we hope the schools will consider that,” Messana said.

Several members of the public, in-person and online, expressed their thanks and support to the Health Department for ending the mask order.

