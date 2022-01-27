Advertisement

Marquette City Fire Department gives PSA on utility safety in winter

Outdoor utility equipment safety reminder
Outdoor utility equipment safety reminder(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Fire Department is reminding the public to keep their outdoor meters and vents clear of ice and snow.

The department says you should use a broom or brush to gently clean the area around the meter and be sure not to melt ice or snow on meters with a heat source. Make sure to also clear exhaust vents that are blocked by snow or ice and be cautious to avoid hitting buried equipment during snow removal.

Paul Zyburt, Marquette City firefighter/paramedic, explained why this is important for people to keep in mind.

“We get a lot of snow here so it can build up quickly. The sooner they can identify where it is on the side of the house, the quicker they can mitigate whatever issue there might be.”

The department says it’s especially important for exhaust vents, they need a clean opening to vent to the outside and prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide. For more information you can visit their Facebook page here.

