Limited Mobility Solutions continues to create voice-commanded rooms and beds

CRYSTAL FALLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 100 projects across 33 states, and over 1,000,000 voice commands. That is how much work Limited Mobility Solutions and its president, Bill Weis, have accomplished over the last 4.5 years.

“Every couple weeks,” he said, “we get an email from a customer saying ‘I just wanted you to know that we were thinking of you and how grateful and blessed we are for the solution you gave us.’”

That solution: voice-commanded beds and rooms Weis and his team have put together.

The story goes back to 2017, when Weis installed a voice activation system for Robbie Ivey, a former Iron River resident who has Muscular Dystrophy. Before that, Weis had an interaction with Ivey’s mother, Carrie, which really got the ball rolling.

“She handed the remote over to Robbie’s bed to me and asked if we could help find somebody who could voice activate his bed,” Weis explained. “Here we were talking about an event for a fundraiser, and now I’m hearing something that she needs today.”

After that moment, Weis saw the demand was high for this kind of technology.

Limited Mobility Solutions has created voice command systems for people with 20 different medical diagnoses, including Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy, and ALS. There have also been systems created specifically for those who lose their voice from diseases like ALS.

“They can look at an object on a screen, which equates to a specific bed command,” Weis explained. “The Tobi speaks the command, Alexa picks that up (or Google), and then our controller performs that action to move the bed appropriately.”

Weis says multiple companies within the bed industry have got onboard the voice command idea. He also says the 1,000,000 voice commands have saved caregivers up to 50,000 hours.

In the end, he says it is all about helping those who need comfort the most.

“A lot of these people are towards the end of life,” Weis stated. “Anything you can do to ease that part of their life is just beyond words of how you would feel about being part of that.”

Weis says Limited Mobility Solutions plans to continue helping those with spinal injuries and neuro-muscular diseases for several years to come.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.