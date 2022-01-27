Iron County volunteer honored by Red Cross

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Red Cross recognized an Iron County teenager today for his service to the community.

There was not a dry eye in the room as Blaze Rybicki got a special surprise today. He has volunteered with the American Red Cross for three years and worked over 20 blood drives in his community.

“Being so humble, to say ‘I’m not deserving,’ but there isn’t anyone more deserving to be honored than [Blaze],” said Kathi Sankey, Red Cross Blood Driver Coordinator.

Sankey has worked blood drives for over 15 years, and this is the first time she has honored a volunteer. Rybicki was given a certificate of thanks, a red cross backpack and jacket, and of course, a cake. His whole family was in attendance, too.

“Not many kids do this, and our son took the initiative,” said Molly Rybicki, Blaze’s Mother.

“He gets other kids involved, which is awesome,” said Christopher Rybicki, Blaze’s Father.

Rybicki helps run the blood drives, sets up appointments for donors, and donates blood himself. When he helps run a blood drive, he needs to miss a day of school.

“I always thought the Red Cross were heroes. I always wanted to donate blood,” said Blaze Rybicki, Red Cross Volunteer.

Rybicki is a senior at West Iron County, and he will attend Finlandia University to study accounting in the fall. When offered scholarship money through the red cross, Rybicki said to give it to someone more deserving.

“I don’t want to get the money, to be honest. It’s not why I did this. I didn’t donate blood to get money, I didn’t donate time to get money. I did it because I believe in it,” Rybicki explained with emotion.

Rybicki has recruited over 20 of his classmates and peers to volunteer for the red cross as well.

“I want to get more people interested in it before I leave. So, it doesn’t happen when I first came here, I was the only volunteer for a long time,” Rybicki said.

Sankey says thanks to Rybicki, a new wave of student volunteers is ready to fill the big shoes left behind.

