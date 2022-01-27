Advertisement

Iron County volunteer honored by Red Cross

Blaze Rybicki, 18, has volunteered with the Red Cross for over three years
Blake Rybicki, with his plaque of achievement
Blake Rybicki, with his plaque of achievement(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Red Cross recognized an Iron County teenager today for his service to the community.

There was not a dry eye in the room as Blaze Rybicki got a special surprise today. He has volunteered with the American Red Cross for three years and worked over 20 blood drives in his community.

“Being so humble, to say ‘I’m not deserving,’ but there isn’t anyone more deserving to be honored than [Blaze],” said Kathi Sankey, Red Cross Blood Driver Coordinator.

Sankey has worked blood drives for over 15 years, and this is the first time she has honored a volunteer. Rybicki was given a certificate of thanks, a red cross backpack and jacket, and of course, a cake. His whole family was in attendance, too.

“Not many kids do this, and our son took the initiative,” said Molly Rybicki, Blaze’s Mother.

“He gets other kids involved, which is awesome,” said Christopher Rybicki, Blaze’s Father.

Rybicki helps run the blood drives, sets up appointments for donors, and donates blood himself. When he helps run a blood drive, he needs to miss a day of school.

“I always thought the Red Cross were heroes. I always wanted to donate blood,” said Blaze Rybicki, Red Cross Volunteer.

Rybicki is a senior at West Iron County, and he will attend Finlandia University to study accounting in the fall. When offered scholarship money through the red cross, Rybicki said to give it to someone more deserving.

“I don’t want to get the money, to be honest. It’s not why I did this. I didn’t donate blood to get money, I didn’t donate time to get money. I did it because I believe in it,” Rybicki explained with emotion.

Rybicki has recruited over 20 of his classmates and peers to volunteer for the red cross as well.

“I want to get more people interested in it before I leave. So, it doesn’t happen when I first came here, I was the only volunteer for a long time,” Rybicki said.

Sankey says thanks to Rybicki, a new wave of student volunteers is ready to fill the big shoes left behind.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County
Mount Bohemia in in Lac La Belle.
Lac La Belle Lodge and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort reach a settlement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address outlines her plans for 2022
Open water detected between Munising Bay and Christmas

Latest News

Baraga County Chamber of Commerce members bring the Ice Melt Contest's drum out on the Keweenaw...
Baraga County Chamber of Commerce holds third annual Ice Melt Contest
home builders association of the up hold fundraiser
Home Builder’s Association of the U.P. held 4th annual wild game dinner.
For more information on the Michigan Energy Assistance Program, call the Superior Watershed...
Superior Watershed Partnership offering energy assistance
Over 300 candles have been attached to the ceiling to lighten the mood
“Christmas in the Wizarding World” returns to Dickinson County