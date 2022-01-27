Home Builder’s Association of the U.P. held 4th annual wild game dinner.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 4th annual Home Builder’s Association of the U.P. Wild Game Dinner was held on Thursday, January 27 at the Northern Center.

270 tickets were sold for the dinner and it included a wide variety of raffles for different prizes such as jewelry, firearms, and a cash prize. The dinner is a fundraiser for the HBAUP scholarship fund for skilled trades, supporting students going into a 2 year, 4 year, or tech college in the U.P. in the construction industry.

Sarah Foster, Home Builders Association of the U.P. executive officer, explained how the scholarship benefits students.

“This community is short in skilled labor so the scholarship fund benefits our students get into the construction education programs at any college in the U.P.”

There were also themed tables such as “the man cave” “she shed” “Yooper outdoors” and “ice fishing” that you could win with a raffle ticket.

