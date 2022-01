NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Heikki Lunta Winter Festival starts Friday, January 28th.

Watch Tia Trudgeon do the snow dance, one of the many traditions associated with the festival.

Watch the video below to hear about other traditions and historical aspects of the fest.

Find a full list of Heikki Lunta happenings here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.