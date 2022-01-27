Gwinn and Powell Township Schools experiencing staffing and attendance issues amid pandemic

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of schools across Upper Michigan have temporarily moved to virtual learning.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, cost of living rising, and wages remaining stagnant for many educators, schools across the U.P. are experiencing staffing shortages.

One of the biggest issues that remain is hiring substitute teachers. “Our biggest struggle as with any other district is finding subs,” Gwinn Area Schools Superintendent Brandon Bruce said. “You know teachers are going to be out, they’ve got training, they’ve got professional developments, they’ve got appointments, they’ve got days that they can’t be in the classroom.”

In Big Bay, Powell Township School says it raised substitutes’ daily pay rate from $85 to $100 last August hoping it would bring in more candidates. So far, this has not worked. “We’re doing the best we can to put the word out there, but we do need substitutes in pretty much every position,” Powell Township School Principal and Superintendent Michelle Gill said.

Michigan requires schools to have at least 75% student attendance to receive full state funding for a given day. “Other schools that are even smaller than us, like Wells Township for example, if they have one student or two students [absent] they miss the 75% mark,” Gill said.

Another challenge is internet access. In Powell Township, Gill says roughly a third of the students don’t have an internet connection. “It makes it very challenging to have equitable virtual learning when some students don’t have that possibility,” she said.

Because of this, the school is unable to hold virtual learning and is completely closed this week.

Gill says lawmakers should consider helping communities like Powell Township with internet accessibility issues, something that could greatly help students and staff at smaller schools. “We really need state and federal support for more broadband internet access,” Gill said. “The cost is extreme to get internet to all of these areas, [but] I don’t think that people who live in cities understand that there is no way for us to get internet access at this time.”

Meanwhile, Gwinn is virtual this week. Superintendent Bruce believes temporarily easing the 75% rule would prevent schools from going virtual or closing altogether. “I’d like to hope that at some point we could have something relaxed a little bit because we’re dealing with unprecedented times,” he said.

Like many across Upper Michigan, Gwinn and Powell Township Schools say they are actively trying to recruit more substitutes.

Each school believes filling these roles will help greatly improve students’ educational experience and make teachers’ lives easier. However, each says this is a continuing issue that is heavily impacting their ability to educate.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.