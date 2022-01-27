Emmanuel Lutheran Church offers ‘little free food pantry’

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Just outside the doors of Emmanuel Lutheran Church is the little free pantry stocked with personal care items, nonperishable foods, and paper products.

The pantry is registered on the little free pantry website as part of the “mini pantry movement” which is a grassroots campaign that the site says “activates neighbor engagement with food insecurity.” Right now, the church says theirs is the only little free pantry registered in the U.P. The pantry is open twenty-four seven, every day of the week, which the minister says makes it unique.

“Part of the beauty of this is there are people who use this at different times of the day and night,” said Holman. “Normal food pantries aren’t always open at a convenient hour for those who have transportation issues,” said Michael Holman, Northern Great Lakes Synod of the ELCA Minister.

Donations to the pantry can be brought to the church doors. The church is also looking to create pantries in other parts of Skandia after winter and hopes that other little free pantries will register across the U.P.

