“Christmas in the Wizarding World” returns to Dickinson County

The fundraiser dinner will benefit the Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) and have Hogwarts themed events
Over 300 candles have been attached to the ceiling to lighten the mood
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A community fundraiser will take place in a world of magic. The Dickinson Area Community Foundation is transforming the Pine Grove Country Club in Iron Mountain to Hogwarts Friday and Saturday.

From floating candles to potions and wand class, patrons will have an immersive experience.

The dinner fundraiser will benefit the community foundation’s new “Community Impact Grant.” The grant can award non-profit organizations up to $500 for projects. The decorating process has already begun.

“It is by far the most labor-intensive that I have ever done, or the Community Foundation. It takes days to set up and convert this facility. We rely heavily on our volunteers and our staff to get it done,” said Tamara Juul, DACF Executive Director.

The event will feature local actors portraying popular characters. Tickets are completely sold out for Friday and Saturday.

