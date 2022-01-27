Beaver’s Lures making handmade lures in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba businesswoman is building her brand to hopefully sell products in chain stores. Nineteen-year-old Katelyn Beaver learned to fish with her grandpa.

“I’ve loved fishing all my life and right when quarantine started, I was super bored. I didn’t have school; I didn’t have work so I kind of just started making fishing lures,” said Katelyn Beaver, owner of Beaver’s Lures.

Soon, that fishing lure business picked up.

“One day I just kind of looked at my phone and I had a bunch of orders written down and I was like this is something I could actually make work,” said Beaver.

Last July, Beaver’s Lures became a storefront in downtown Escanaba. All lures are still handmade by Katelyn.

“I love fishing and I’ve always had an interest in painting, so I guess that goes hand-in-hand,” said Beaver.

It takes her about three and a half hours to make 30 jigging minnows – her most popular lure.

“But that’s off and on and it takes four hours to dry and cure but I don’t have to sit there or do anything,” said Beaver.

Her goal is to eventually get a warehouse and sell to bigger stores.

“I’m in the process of getting new packaging so then I’ll be selling to retail shops and hopefully Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops,” said Beaver.

She’s thankful for everyone who has helped her get this far.

“Especially with me just starting out and kind of learning along my way, maybe purchasing not-so-amazing lures but I’m definitely improving,” said Beaver.

Beaver’s Lures is located at 914 Ludington Street in Escanaba. It’s open from 10 a.m. until six p.m.

You can follow Beaver’s Lures on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat at the handle @beaverslures or check out the Beaver’s Lures website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.