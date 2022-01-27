Baraga County Chamber of Commerce holds third annual Ice Melt Contest

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County invites you to guess when the Keweenaw Bay will start to thaw.

The county’s chamber of commerce is holding its third annual ice melt contest. Thursday, the chamber placed a drum on top of the ice on Keweenaw Bay near Baraga State Park.

People can purchase tickets to guess the exact date and time the drum will fall through. Chamber Member Debbie Stouffer expects the ice to thaw later this year than last year. “Last year the barrel went through on March 22, and the year before the barrel went through on March 30,” Stouffer said. “It seems a lot colder this year than last year, so it might very well be April. I’m only guessing.”

If interested, you can find out how to purchase tickets on the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce website. They can be returned to Indian Country Sports, Hardwood Steakhouse, Skipper’s Bar & Grill, Northern Oil, or the Chamber office.

