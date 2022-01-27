Advance button sales end Friday for 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday is your last chance to buy an admission button in advance for the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup.

These buttons are used to gain entry to the event, which is Feb. 4-6. Buttons are sold at the gate for a higher price than those purchased online.

An advance adult button is $30. An advance student button is $25. Click here to place an order online. Buttons will then be mailed out.

The Kiwanis Ski Club says new records will be set in 2022 as this will be the first time ski jumpers have gone off this newly built ski jump.

Feb. 4 is a practice day, and Feb. 5 and 6 are tournament days.

