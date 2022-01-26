Advertisement

YMCA of Marquette County receives donation for Pedaling with Parkinson’s program

(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA of Marquette County’s Pedaling for Parkinson’s program received a donation from the Marquette West Rotary Club on Wednesday, January 26.

The club donated $1,650 to the program to get new seats on the spin bikes and new heart rate monitors for all 7 members. The donation is in honor of rotary member Bruce Closser, who has Parkinson’s disease.

Jenna Zdunek, YMCA of Marquette County, explained what it means to the members to receive the donation.

“It means the world to them that people care and that they can do this program in Marquette at our YMCA. We couldn’t do it without community support and service clubs like rotary helping us out so we’re so thankful.”

The Pedaling for Parkinson’s program is an indoor cycling exercise program for people with Parkinson’s disease, which is said to reduce symptoms of the disease.

