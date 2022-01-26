Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer's State of the State Address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).(WLUC/State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fourth State of the State Address at 7:00 p.m. eastern time Wednesday.

Whitmer says she will share her vision for Michigan. As she eyes re-election in November, the Democrat will also lay out policy ideas. Any legislative proposals will need approval from the Republican-led House and Senate.

The governor will have a major focus in her address on COVID-19 workforce recovery and positioning the economy for a brighter future. She will also pay tribute to the victims, families, and entire Oxford community as they continue to heal from November’s school shooting.

You can watch the speech live through the YouTube link below. This story will be updated following the conclusion of the speech with a full recap and GOP reaction.

