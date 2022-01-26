Advertisement

Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County

Meth Arrest (AP)
Meth Arrest (AP)(AP)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crystal meth bust.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executed a search warrant at a house on Superior View Road in Stanton Township on Tuesday. During the search, deputies found a substantial amount of crystal meth. A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested.

The 31-year-old was a Michigan Department of Correction Parole Absconder. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth.

The 34-year-old man was arrested for a bond violation.

Both men are in the Houghton County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office had help from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, the MSP K-9 unit, the MSP Calumet Post and UPSET.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate homicide in Houghton County
Mugshot of Thomas Raymus from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department rescinds mask order for PK-6 grades
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Wisconsin man dies in 2-person snowmobile crash in Gogebic County

Latest News

The Marquette Board of Light & Power is moving into the next phase of the Shiras Plant...
Marquette BLP to seek public input on former Shiras Plant land
Zoie Geronimi received admission to Columbia University on a full-ride scholarship.
Dickinson County high school senior recognized nationally
A horseback riding center in Ishpeming is continuing its unique sleigh rides this winter with...
Sleighman offering sleigh rides and other opportunities
The college’s Rural Insights Institute confirms that rental apartments and houses in Marquette,...
Northern Michigan University study shows housing rental costs increasing across Upper Michigan