Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County

STANTON TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crystal meth bust.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executed a search warrant at a house on Superior View Road in Stanton Township on Tuesday. During the search, deputies found a substantial amount of crystal meth. A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested.

The 31-year-old was a Michigan Department of Correction Parole Absconder. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth.

The 34-year-old man was arrested for a bond violation.

Both men are in the Houghton County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office had help from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, the MSP K-9 unit, the MSP Calumet Post and UPSET.

