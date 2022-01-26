Teal Lake Ice Fishing Tournament coming Saturday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Teal Lake Ice Fishing Tournament is coming Saturday January 28. This year it’s part of the Heikki Lunta Winter Festival.

It’s hosted by the South Shore Fishing Association. There will be cash prizes for the largest perch, pike and walleye for adults and children. The events organizers say they’re really hoping to encourage families to come out and enjoy the outdoors and have fun.

“It’s a great day out on the water, there’s going to be a lot of people, I think last year we had upwards of 350 people, with Heikki Lunta coming back we’re expecting to have more and it’s supposed to be a pretty nice day, basically it’s just a good day to get outside, enjoy the elements, get out into the weather and get out of the house,” said Joe Hansen, South Shore Fishing Association VP.

Registration will take place on January 28 2022 from 6 to 8 p-m. The cost is $10 per person, $20 for the team event.

