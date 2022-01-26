Snow gradually clearing for a chilly Wednesday morning

Lake effect snow tapering off over the northwest wind belts through Wednesday morning, with an additional 2-4″ possible in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P. With clearing skies come dangerous wind chill values -20s to -30s overnight in the U.P. Stay warm and covered if heading outside tonight, as frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less then 30 minutes.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Snow shower chances return Wednesday night as a Canadian Prairies clipper system enters the U.P., then chances continue through Thursday with a transition to lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts -- projected snowfall amounts 1″ to 5″ from Wednesday night to Thursday.

The prevailing northwesterly jet stream that kept the U.P. winter chill in play throughout much of January finally gives in next Tuesday, the start of February. A southwesterly system looks to bring in a warm but moist airmass, resulting in mixed rain and snow chances midweek.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts early, then mostly sunny from midmorning through; becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with a chance of snow showers west; cold and breezy in the afternoon with southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

>Highs: 0s to 10s (colder inland)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; snowfall accumulations from 1″ to 5″; blustery northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

>Highs: 20s (falling to 0s-10s in the afternoon)

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening snow showers; seasonably warm

>Highs: 30

