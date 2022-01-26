Advertisement

Scholar All-Americans for NMU Swimming and Diving

Wildcat Women have a 3.64 GPA
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Both of the Men and Women Swim and Dive Teams were honored with spots on the CSCAA Fall-Scholar All-America Teams. The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 728 teams from 450 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2021 semester. Teams were selected based on their Fall 2021 grade point averages and represented 18,029 student-athletes.

Of these teams, 519 earned a GPA of 3.30 or above making them eligible for the Intercollegiate Coach Association Coalition All-Sport Academic Standings.

Greg Earhart, CSCAA Executive Director highlighted Northern Michigan’s achievements noting, “Coach Voigt demonstrates that a team can be successful in the pool AND the classroom. These 63 men and women are some of the best ambassadors that Northern Michigan and the GLIAC could ask for.”

The Wildcat Women had 33 participants and were ranked ninth overall and first in the GLIAC with a team GPA of 3.64. The Men’s Team had 30 participants and claimed a spot in the Top 50 overall with a team GPA of 3.0.

