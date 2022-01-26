Rise Up Yoga Studio shares the importance of waking up with yoga

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Kellie Boase, the owner of Rise Up Yoga Studio, says a little bit of movement first thing in the morning can be the difference between a good day and a bad one.

A simple yoga routine is enough to get your muscles and mind moving, and Boase says, there’s a yoga practice for everyone.

Watch the video below for a light routine with modifications included.

Namaste.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.