Rise Up Yoga Studio shares the importance of waking up with yoga

...and a follow-along routine to get you started (that you don’t even need to get out of bed for)
Kellie Boase shares a yoga pose with modifications for every body.
Kellie Boase shares a yoga pose with modifications for every body.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Kellie Boase, the owner of Rise Up Yoga Studio, says a little bit of movement first thing in the morning can be the difference between a good day and a bad one.

A simple yoga routine is enough to get your muscles and mind moving, and Boase says, there’s a yoga practice for everyone.

Watch the video below for a light routine with modifications included.

Namaste.

