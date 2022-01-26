Advertisement

Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures set for next week

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock next week.

The two inside lanes on the bridge will be closed next week and intermittent full closures of the bridge are planned for early Tuesday and Thursday mornings to install new lift motors.

Multiple closures between 12:15 and 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 3, will allow crews to safely hoist and lower equipment into the bridge towers. These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 15 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

This work is weather-dependent; the schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
Mugshot of Thomas Raymus from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department rescinds mask order for PK-6 grades
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County

Latest News

Ice Shanties on Teal Lake
Teal Lake Ice Fishing Tournament coming Saturday
Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
Home Builders Association of the U.P. holding Wild Game Dinner
Example of the corrosive damage of salt on a stair handrail
Salt pollution is on the rise