OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group names Kelly Jefferson as president

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kelly Jefferson has been named president of OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group.

The announcement was made on Jan. 19 by Carol Friesen, chief executive officer, Northern Region of OSF HealthCare. Jefferson had been serving as interim president since Jan. 7, 2022.

As president, Jefferson is accountable for leading OSF St. Francis in aligning with the overall strategy of OSF HealthCare. She is responsible for directing all internal operations while continuing to ensure that high quality and cost-effective health care is delivered to patients who we are blessed to serve.

“Kelly will carry forward a culture of compassion and collaboration that provides an excellent Mission Partner (employee) and patient experience,” Friesen said.

Jefferson joined OSF HealthCare in 1998 as a registered nurse at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center & OSF Medical Group in Peoria, Illinois. She went on to work for the OSF Ministry in Performance Improvement and became a six sigma black belt. Her leadership competency ultimately led her to Escanaba and a six sigma role with OSF St. Francis and then on to the vice president of operations in 2015.

“I am excited and humbled to serve our community in this capacity,” Jefferson said. “I have a deep commitment to OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, our Mission Partners and those who come to us for care. I look forward to working with our talented and dedicated team as we focus our efforts to best serve the health care needs of our community. Our Sisters have a tremendous commitment to the people of Upper Peninsula and I am proud to be a part of their Mission and the OSF Ministry.”

Jefferson earned her nursing degree from Graham Hospital School of Nursing and a Master of Science degree in Nursing Leadership and Management from Walden University.

She and her husband, Brett, have one daughter, Olivia. She loves spending time with her family while enjoying nature and a variety of Upper Peninsula outdoor activities.

