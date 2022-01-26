Open water detected between Munising Bay and Christmas

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office recently received information from local fishermen advising that an area known as the “Whirlpool” is presenting open water.

The “Whirlpool” is located in the west channel between Munising Bay and Christmas approximately ¼ mile west of the Grand Island Landing Road.

This area is very difficult to see as a blanket of snow covers the open water.

Any person(s) venturing out onto the ice is encouraged to be mindful of the ice conditions as well as areas presenting open water.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office as well as the U.S. Forest Service is in the process of posting signage at the Grand Island Ferry warning all person(s) of the open water.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office encourages people venturing out on the ice to use extreme caution.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.