New U.P. Health System pediatric therapy location opened

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Marquette County road HQ, the new up health system pediatric therapy office opened this week.

All services are now in one building, from physical to speech therapy, the different disciplines coexist to tailor to a child’s needs. Physical therapist Addie Sanders says the expansion is beneficial to both patients and employees.

“We’ve worked with different varieties of children throughout each of our careers and so now that we’re all in one comprehensive location we’re able to utilize one another in our own expertise to come up with the best care for each individual patient,” she says.

The site boasts a variety of activities from yoga balls to a small pool room. Specialized care is provided to both younger and older generations in this location. Sanders says this unique interaction could provide growth for both old and young.

“With adults and peds both being treated in the same area it’s kind of interesting to see the impact that infants or children getting care might have on actually an adult therapy session, everybody is kind of is working toward the same goal,” she says.

The facility caters to a wide variety of diagnoses like autism and cerebral palsy. Occupational therapist Kirsten Matthews says demand is high for these services. This new location provides the care children could need.

“We’re very fortunate to be in a new location with all of us together and especially a location that is really designed around children and for children because a lot of families worry about their children and want their children to be successful,” she says.

Matthews says if your child does need any type of these services contact your regular physician.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.