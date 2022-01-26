Marquette County West End YMCA offering youth yoga classes

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End YMCA in Negaunee now has youth yoga classes available. The West End Y is teaming up with Marquette County 4-H to offer this program.

It’s open to all youth ages 5 to 19. Classes started earlier this month but there’s still a few sessions left. Those who lead the yoga classes say kids can get quite a few benefits from the one hour sessions.

“There’s a lot of really good benefits to yoga, it helps them relax, calm down from the day, it kind of de-stresses, and there’s a lot of stressors going on with COVID and everything, it’s also really good for the concentration, for gratitude, for self confidence so there are a ton of benefits,” said Marquette County 4-H Youth Yoga Instructor, Amanda Cady.

The classes go from 5-6 p.m. at the West End Y on Iron Street in Negaunee. The classes run until mid-February.

