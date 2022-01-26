Advertisement

Marquette County West End YMCA offering youth yoga classes

Flyer for the youth yoga classes in Negaunee
Flyer for the youth yoga classes in Negaunee(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End YMCA in Negaunee now has youth yoga classes available. The West End Y is teaming up with Marquette County 4-H to offer this program.

It’s open to all youth ages 5 to 19. Classes started earlier this month but there’s still a few sessions left. Those who lead the yoga classes say kids can get quite a few benefits from the one hour sessions.

“There’s a lot of really good benefits to yoga, it helps them relax, calm down from the day, it kind of de-stresses, and there’s a lot of stressors going on with COVID and everything, it’s also really good for the concentration, for gratitude, for self confidence so there are a ton of benefits,” said Marquette County 4-H Youth Yoga Instructor, Amanda Cady.

The classes go from 5-6 p.m. at the West End Y on Iron Street in Negaunee. The classes run until mid-February.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Suspect and victim named in Houghton County homicide
Mugshot of Thomas Raymus from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department rescinds mask order for PK-6 grades
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
Meth arrest graphic.
Two men arrested for meth charges in Houghton County

Latest News

The program is meant to help students who are disconnected from the classroom
Marquette Alger Resolution Service provides update on Student Success Project
Anytime Fitness in Escanaba.
Anytime Fitness helping members reach fitness goals
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State Address
Ice Shanties on Teal Lake
Teal Lake Ice Fishing Tournament coming Saturday