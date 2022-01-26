Advertisement

Marquette Alger Resolution Service provides update on Student Success Project

MARS’s director says progress has been made, but there are still students who are disconnected from the classroom
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It has not been an easy two years for students everywhere. Marquette Alger Resolution Service’s Jennine Frazier says they have felt an emotional brunt.

“They’ve had a very difficult time with attendance, behavior, {and} academics,” she said. “The schools have had to adapt to really unprecedented difficulties and situations, and so have our children.”

With anxiety and stress building in kids, especially from the pandemic and personal matters, MARS has the Student Success Project. Going into the last school year, approximately one of every nine Marquette and Alger county students were disconnected from the classroom.

Frazier says progress has been made. But,...

“There is a certain amount of students who are still having a difficult time with things,” she explained. “That loss after a year or so when students were out for a while periodically, that’s what this program is for.”

There are some U.P. districts that paused in-person learning because of the latest COVID-19 surge. Frazier acknowledges more hope could be lost as more changes arise.

“We sit down and talk to the families,” she stated. “We talk to the students. We also talk to teachers and principals to help everybody connect and really understand what the issues are.”

Northern Michigan University is also providing the program free tutors to help those students. There are also other affiliated services.

“There might be...specific counselors that are going to help with specific issues that might be going on with our children,” said Frazier. “We also have counselors right in the schools that are able to work with our students.”

For more information on the Student Success Project, click here. To contact the program, call 906-226-8600.

