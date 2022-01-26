Lac La Belle Lodge and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort reach a settlement

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lac La Belle Lodge co-owners Cathy and Troy Westcott said a settlement has been reached between their business and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort Monday, Jan. 24.

“We are able to continue selling merchandise bearing the name Mount Bohemia as we had previously but the deal sunsets or ends in December of 2024,” Cathy and Troy said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Very long post to follow, thank you to everyone who supports us. We reached a settlement with Mount Bohemia Ski... Posted by Cathy Westcott on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Disputes began in April 2021 when Mount Bohemia Ski Resort served the lodge a cease and desist letter to stop selling products that use the words Mount Bohemia - known as the backcountry ski resort and as a geographical peak.

Mount Bohemia Ski Resort sued Lac La Belle Lodge after they did not stop selling products that say Mount Bohemia. The two parties were scheduled to meet in federal court for a settlement conference on Dec. 21. The date was rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 24.

TV6 is requesting comments from Lac La Belle Lodge and Mount Bohemia Ski Resort owners.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.